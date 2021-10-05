The Minister said that young women coming into agriculture should be encouraged in the same way as young men. \ Donal O' Leary

The chair of the Women in Agriculture Stakeholders Group (WASG), Hannah Quinn Mulligan, has said it is time for Minister McConalogue to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to addressing inclusivity in agriculture.

Quinn- Mulligan posed the question to the Minister about what the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) would do, not just for the active farmer, but the unrecognised farmer.

She stressed that there are 70,000 women actively working on farms every day, yet just 16,000 are in receipt of farm payments.

Anchors

Speaking at Kilmallock mart on Monday 4 October, the Minister said: “There’s no doubt that women have always been the anchor of many farms, but not necessarily the front face and really they have been the drivers and managers on many farms.”

The Minister acknowledged the historical legacy that has faced women in agriculture saying: “I do think we also need to look at how we can change culture and attitudes.”

McConalogue said that young women coming into agriculture should be encouraged the same way that young men are encouraged, which he added hasn’t always been the case.

WASG has welcomed the Minister's support for women in farming, but wants to see such sentiments backed by policy.

Funding

Quinn-Mulligan outlined an example of how the Department could support women, not just in CAP policy but in the upcoming Budget. She insisted that this should be done by ensuring the FoodVision 2030 commitment of funding a national dialogue for women in agriculture, is properly funded and supported.

Quinn-Mulligan added that she had already met with senior Department of Agriculture officials and Minister of State for Agriculture Martin Heydon, to outline how women could be further supported in agriculture.