Dr Edna Curley will replace Hannah Quinn-Mulligan as the new chair of the Women in Agriculture Stakeholders Group (WASG).

Quinn-Mulligan has been chair of the group since its formation just over a year ago.

The new chair, who hails from Co Offaly, has been principal of Mountbellew Agricultural College since 2019.

Curley also holds a PhD in biomass production and water quality from UCD.

Privilege

Speaking about the announcement, Curley said: "It is a great privilege to have been elected as the new chairperson of the Women in Agriculture Stakeholders Group.

"Since its inception, the group has made an invaluable contribution to the agricultural sector, highlighting the gender imbalance present in Irish agriculture.

"The WASG aims to tackle inclusivity within the agricultural sector and ensure that women receive fair representation for their work.

"I do hope that I can contribute to this goal and continue the sterling work of its outgoing chairperson, Hannah Quinn-Mulligan."

Quinn-Mulligan said that Curley has been tireless in her support for women in agriculture and as principal of Mountbellew Agricultural College, has spearheaded the launch of the tractor skills course for women there this year.

"She combines the knowledge of what needs to be done with the ability to get things done and that skillset will be vital at the next stage to progress the cause of women in rural Ireland,” Quinn-Mulligan said.

Reflecting on her time since the group was formed, Quinn-Mulligan continued: “It’s incredible to think that just over a year ago, we started the group.

"It was an uphill battle, but with two CAP policies now in place to support farming women, it shows what can be done when women and men come together from across the rural community to support a cause. It has been an honour to lead such a talented group of women."

The official handover happened at the ICMSA offices in Co Limerick, where representatives from each of the farming organisations were present.