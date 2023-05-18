Women now make up 32% of high-level leadership roles in the meat industry, up from 22%, a new independent, global report commissioned by Meat Business Women has shown.

Women account for 23% of board-level director roles (up from 14%) and 32% of middle-manager roles (up from 29%).

Despite this progress, the research shows that only 8% of CEO roles are held by women (up by 3% since 2020), and the number of women in the global workforce has dropped to 33.5% (down from 36%).

Women now make up only 36% of the unskilled workforce, falling from 40%.

Inclusivity gap

The report also revealed that the gap between the most inclusive and the least inclusive meat businesses is widening.

Flexible working is ranked as the number one enabler of gender inclusion in the industry and the report shows that to really shift the dial, women and men need to work together to create a more inclusive future.

Founder and global chair of Meat Business Women, Laura Ryan, says that the data tells us inclusion is no longer a “nice-to-have”, but rather a necessity if the meat industry is to thrive in the years to come.

"Whilst there is greater disparity in the industry than there was in 2020, there is a huge opportunity for further pre-competitive working on best practice and key workforce policy issues.

"There has never been a more important time to remember that a rising tide lifts all boats," she said.

The report drew on international data from more than 50 major meat organisations employing almost 250,000 staff; in-depth interviews with senior HR and operational leaders; focus groups of women working in the industry; and survey responses from 400 women and men.

The report was launched during the Meat Business Women UK and Ireland conference, which took place in London on Wednesday 17 May.