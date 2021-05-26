Concrete results from successive women in agriculture campaigns are in doubt as all farm organisations – bar one – admit that they do not have any specific measures to encourage more women to enter farming in the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).
Despite confirmation from the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue that gender equality remains a key priority for his Department and it is “working with stakeholders on policy development in this regard”, neither the IFA, ICMSA nor Macra na Feirme have any specific policies on the subject.
