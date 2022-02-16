Christa McMordie from Saintfield Co Down, with the champion Hereford at the show and sale of native breeds, Dungannon. \ Houston Green

Aberdeen Angus bulls topped a buoyant trade at the spring native beef breeds bull sale in Dungannon Farmers Mart, Co Tyrone, on Tuesday 8 February.

Topping the sale at 4,200gns (€5,000) was Woodvale Trigger W979 from Alwyn Armour, Co Down.

Trigger caught the eye in the pre-sale judging and was tapped out as reserve supreme champion.

Born in August 2020, Trigger was sired by Keirsbeath Karma and out of the homebred cow, Woodvale Tidy Bee, an Oak Moor Mr Paul S311 daughter.

Next highest was Birches Lord Hudson W255 from the Matchett family, Co Armagh, after the hammer fell at 4,000gns (€4,761).

Stood first in class, Lord Hudson is an April 2020-born bull and sired by Cheeklaw Emlyn P480, a former all-Ireland and reserve Balmoral champion in 2017.

The third highest price went to Old Glenort Electric W324 from James Porter, Co Antrim, which commanded 3,900gns (€4,642).

Born in March 2020, Electric is a son of Old Glenort Ethan S246 and a grandson of the 14,000gns (€16,666) herd stock bull, The Moss Quebec K027.

Champion

Taking the title of supreme champion was Home Farm Edge W507 from Fintan Keown, Co Fermanagh.

Edge is a son of Westellen Diego M734 and out of the dam, Home Farm Ebony Stunner S087.

Overall, 11 bulls sold to an average of £3,485 (€4,148) with a 90% clearance rate, with a further six heifers averaging £1,951 (€2,322).

Hereford

A small entry of Hereford bulls topped out at 3,500gns (€4,166) for Graceland 1 Tom from Robin Irvine, Co Armagh. Born in May 2020, Tom was sired by Blakesley 1 Nobility out of Graceland 1 Nino.

After taking the title of supreme champion, River-Dale 1 Valiant from Norman McMordie, Co Down, sold for 3,000gns.

A July 2020-born bull, Valiant is sired by Solpoll 1 Real Good out of River-Dale 1 Dainty’s Reka.

In total, six bulls sold to an average of £2,782 (€3,311).

Shorthorn

Five beef Shorthorn bulls averaged £2,562 (€3,050) with a top price of 3,000gns paid for Mullaglass Pilot from Richard Henning, Co Down. Pilot is a Fearn Wyvis son from Mullaglass Lady Annetta 3rd.

Read more

IFA to protest Dunnes Stores in Cork and Monaghan