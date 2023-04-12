There is enormous potential in developing the wool sector in Ireland and using the funds generated to pass on better returns to sheep farmers, according to Sinn Féin’s agriculture spokesperson, Claire Kerrane (TD).

Kerrane welcomed the launch of the new Irish Grown Wool Council last week, which is to operate on an all-island basis.

“There is huge potential for Irish farmed wool as an indigenous industry and the establishment of the council is a key part of realising that potential,” said Kerrane.

The TD acknowledged that setting up the council was only the first step in improving the fortunes of the wool sector, saying it can act as a vehicle to hear ideas on innovation on wool.

“Individuals and organisations involved in the wool and sheep sector have long called for action in this area and the establishment of the council is a good first step,” she continued.

“The establishment of the council presents the opportunity to set the tone for ensuring a fair return for sheep farmers on their wool and produce.

“It is crucial that we now also see the introduction of greater supports for the wool and sheep sector, and this is something I will be holding the Government to account on.”

