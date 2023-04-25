The sod has been turned on the company's first Cork solar farm.

Amarenco, the Irish-French renewable energy company co-founded by former Bord Gáis CEO John Mullins, has commenced construction on its first new solar farm in Co Cork.

The Kilmoney 5MW solar farm is the initial step in the company's plan to invest €200m in solar in Cork, with a target of operating 20 solar farms in the county by 2026. Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney turned the sod at the Kilmoney site on Monday.

The first €40m of solar farms are currently under construction, with additional plants under way in Mallow, Whitechurch, Inniscarra and Kanturk.

Other locations for planned solar farms include locations in Ballineen, Midleton, Timoleague, Cobh, Currabinny and Béal na Bláth.

Investment

Amarenco, which recently secured €300m in fresh capital to expand its business, is now active in Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

The company's operations include designing, developing, financing, acquiring, building and operating medium- to large-scale solar photovoltaic infrastructure.

Arjun Infrastructure Partners, a London-based investment group, acquired a 30% stake in Amarenco during the latest funding round, with Tikehau Capital in Paris and Credit Agricole among the company's existing investors.