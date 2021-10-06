A walkout by staff at ABP Lurgan caused major disruption to processing operation operations earlier this week.

ABP was forced to suspend slaughtering and processing of cattle and sheep at its Lurgan site earlier this week, following a staff walkout.

While the plant was understood to be operating as normal on Wednesday, the walkout did cause major disruption.

Some cattle were diverted to ABP Newry for slaughtering on Monday, but other farmers were left with little option but bring animals home.

This week’s strike action is a repeat of a similar development at the Lurgan factory back in mid-September

Procurement agents are still trying to accommodate farmers affected by the temporary closure by getting animals processed at the first opportunity.

No official statement on the closure has been issued by ABP, but it is understood the matter centres on pay.

Prior to that, workers walked out in March 2020 amid safety concerns in the factory related to COVID-19, and went on strike in November 2019 in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Linden deal

Meanwhile, the ABP deal to buy out the remaining 50% share of Linden Foods from Fane Valley was completed on Monday 4 October 2021.

With Linden now fully under ABP control, documents have already been filed with Companies House to change Linden from a limited to an unlimited company. That change will mean that farmers will no longer have sight of Linden accounts.

Factory agents indicate they intend to start purchasing cattle for Christmas orders from this weekend onwards

Meanwhile, finished cattle prices are again holding relatively steady this week with prime cattle moving from 400p to 406p/kg, while base quotes remain on 394p/kg.

which will hopefully translate into some form of price increase.

Lambs

However, fat lamb prices are hardening with plants working to a base of 495p/g, an increase of 10p/kg on the week, with deals of 500p/kg much more common.

Agents buying for processors south of the Irish border continue to drive demand in the live ring, leaving local factories with little option but to move on price.

Southern plants are paying €6.35/kg this week, which converts to a sterling equivalent of 518p/kg.

