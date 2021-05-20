The visit to the bee laboratory in Backweston coincided with World Bee Day.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett visited the bee health laboratory at the Department’s Backweston Campus in Co Kildare on Thursday to mark World Bee Day.

The laboratory provides a free bee health diagnostic service to aid beekeepers in the early detection of pests and pathogens which may threaten bee stocks. The programme runs in conjunction with the Department’s research into the pathogens and pests of honeybees.

Commenting on the visit, Minister Hackett highlighted the laboratory’s efforts to keep bee populations healthy and able to fulfil their role in ecosystems.

“I am delighted to be here today for World Bee Day to see the important work that DAFM undertake to support our bees and our beekeepers.

“Bees are an essential component of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan and World Bee Day is an opportunity to celebrate the contribution they make,” she said.

Department services

Additional bee health services operated by the Department include the sentinel apiary programme which engages with volunteer beekeepers throughout Ireland. The aim of the programme is to ensure the early detection of exotic pests of bee populations.

The Department provides annual grants to support the purchase of bees, working with the Federation of Irish Beekeepers Associations clg to inform the general public about the environmental role that bees play in maintaining biodiversity.