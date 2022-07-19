The Connolly family who hosted the World Charolais Congress on their farm in Co Down at the weekend.

It was a flawless finish to the World Charolais Congress, which saw over 100 visitors travel from 14 countries across the world. They were joined by a further 150 visitors travelling from every corner of Ireland to view the stock that were on display.

The tour visited nine farms in England, Wales and Scotland, and culminated with the visit to the Brigadoon Charolais Herd on Sunday 17 July. It was an impressive set up, with stock divided across five paddocks.

The tour started with a lovely batch of yearling heifers, all homebred by Brigadoon’s stock bull Newhouse Maxamus. This group included the RUAS Balmoral junior heifer champion, who also snapped up the heifer champion and reserve female champion.

A typical cow and calf in the Brigadoon Herd on display on Sunday.

Also in the field was Brigadoon Saffron, the reserve junior champion at the national show, the previous day. She is another Maximus daughter from Brigadoon Heather who carries the French sire “Major” in her pedigree.

The top hill at Brigadoon commands an impressive view across to the Mournes, Strangford Lough and the Belfast hills. It was a beautiful back drop for the 18 cows with calves at foot joined by the stock bull. The autumn calvers were overlooking the Belfast hills, a fabulous sight both in the field and beyond.

A group of Charolais heifers on display at the Brigadoon open day.

On display was Wesley Glamorous, now 11 years old, a former Balmoral supreme champion, with three of her daughters who have been retained in the herd.

There was great interest in the last field of the day, with the junior bulls a firm favourite. All sired by Maximus with the exception of one Icon son. These bulls were greatly admired by the visitors.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Albert Connolly explained how and why they chose Charolais in the beginning and recalls some of his happiest memories.

“Charolais were making their mark in Northern Ireland, and it was clear to see that they were improving beef production. The growth rates, conformation and killing out percentages were out-performing native breeds, along with great temperament.

“Maree and I decided that it was a good opportunity for us to build a herd in what was a relatively new and interesting concept. Our herd was established in 1979 and we bought our first stock bull Brampton Petition in 1980. He took the supreme interbreed championship in 1982 at Balmoral. It’s a memory that I will always cherish.”

A bird's eye view of some of the crowd at the Brigadoon Herd open day in Co Down on Sunday.

Albert’s son David spoke about the challenges facing the Charolais breed in the modern landscape and the future of the Charolais breed into the future. He said: “The biggest challenge for the commercial beef producer is beef from the dairy herd.

“Being a butcher, I would hate to see beef turn into a commodity like pork and chicken, which I believe has become bland and flavourless. If we lose the grass-fed beef and intermuscular fat, we will move into the bargain protein section.

“With having to focus on the demands to improve sustainability, the Charolais breed is well-placed to meet those challenges. High weight gains and muscle development and high killing out percentage and meat eating quality puts them ahead of many breeds in meeting those credentials.”

The Connollys have a clear vision on what they want from their cattle. “We want a cow that can rear her calf by herself.”

David’s sister, Maggie, recalls fond memories of her time at Stirling and Balmoral with friends and family.

“I would have to say my favourite memory was Stirling bull sales in 2017. My nerves were wrecked! I was buzzing when we got two first places and a second for our bulls and going on to take the intermediate champion was pretty special. The icing on the cake was taking the group of three sired by the same bull, which was Icon, and we were the first herd from Northern Ireland to take this honour.

Brigadoon.

Albert’s wife Maree said: “We enjoy welcoming visitors at Brigadoon and it’s always good to hear their stories, share in their success and make new friends.

“For me, making trips to France to look at new bloodlines and shows and sales to view progeny has always been exciting. After making purchases, when you see the stock flourish and go on to do well, it makes it all worthwhile. Always working for improvement and looking ahead is, what I believe, has allowed us to become successful over the years.”