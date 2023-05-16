The global combine harvester market is expected to reach an estimated value of $74.5bn (€68.5bn) within the next decade. Meanwhile, current global combine harvester sales are expected to equate to $51.2bn (€47.11bn) for 2023, according to a report compiled by US research firm Fact.MR.

The market is forecast to increase at a rate of 3.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next 10 years to reach the $74.5bn figure.

Looking at the European combine market alone, it is projected to evolve at a CAGR of 4.3% within the next 10 years. The report also states that a rapid rise is expected within the Asia-Pacific market between now and 2023, forecasting a CAGR of 4.5%.

North America and Canada

North America accounted for 50% of the global combine market in 2022. It grew significantly during 2022, increasing 15.8% to 7,267 new units registered for the year compared to 6,221 in 2021, according to the US Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM). Canada’s combine market also witnessed a positive year of new sales last year with a 10.7% increase on 2021.

Closer to home, new Irish combine registrations totalled 40 units last year, compared with a total of 57 machines in 2021, a drop of 30% according to the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

However, a further 15 to 16 combines were sold in Ireland during 2022, but failed to be delivered due to severe supply chain issues. These units are expected to be reflected in 2023 registration.