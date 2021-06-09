Australia - Another Acquisition for JBS

JBS, the world’s largest meat processor, has announced the acquisition of Rivalea, Australia’s largest pigmeat processor, which processes 26% of pigs in the country.

Austria – partial ban on glyphosate

The Austrian parliament has voted to ban the private use of glyphosate and its use in sensitive areas, but professional use, including most farming, is retained.

USA – winter wheat harvest begins

Harvesting of winter wheat crops has begun in the US and is 20% complete in Texas.

South Ameriac - Mercosur steer average highest since 2011

The World Beef Report (WBR) Mercosur steer average for South American countries achieved a record high of $3.90/kg (€3.20/kg), passing the previous highest of $3.89/kg (€3.19/kg) set in March 2011.