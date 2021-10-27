Jump in China pig prices
Pig prices in China have increased by 20% in past week to 16.76CNY/kg (€2.26/kg) after a prolong period of falling prices.
Record milk price forecast
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited has increased and narrowed its milk price forecast to NZ$7.90 - $8.90 (€4.91 - €5.48) - per kgMS for 2021/22, with the midpoint of NZ$ 8.40kgMS a record.
Recovery in Argentina beef exports
Argentina’s beef export volume increased by 15% in September to 54,500t, which is still 8% below September 2020 but 25% higher in value.
UK sheepmeat exports continue to fall
UK sheepmeat exports are down 24% to 41,500t between January and August 2020 due to a combination lower production and trade friction between the UK and EU, according to AHDB.
SHARING OPTIONS: