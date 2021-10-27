Trade friction is partially to blame for drop in sheep meat exports from the UK to the EU, according to AHDB.

Jump in China pig prices

Pig prices in China have increased by 20% in past week to 16.76CNY/kg (€2.26/kg) after a prolong period of falling prices.

Record milk price forecast

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited has increased and narrowed its milk price forecast to NZ$7.90 - $8.90 (€4.91 - €5.48) - per kgMS for 2021/22, with the midpoint of NZ$ 8.40kgMS a record.

Recovery in Argentina beef exports

Argentina’s beef export volume increased by 15% in September to 54,500t, which is still 8% below September 2020 but 25% higher in value.

UK sheepmeat exports continue to fall

