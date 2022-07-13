Falling US pig meat exports

US pigmeat exports were 224,677t in May, down 21% on the same month last year, as demand from China fell.

Tyson moves into Saudi Arabia

Tyson foods, the US-headquartered meat processing giant, has acquired a 15% stake in 15% in Saudi Arabian poultry processors Tanmiah subsidiary Agriculture Development Company (ADC) and a 60% equity stake in Supreme Foods Processing Company.

Increase in Brazil beef exports

The USDA has revised its forecast for Brazilian beef exports in 2022 up to 2.725m tonnes carcase weight equivalent, compared with 2.6m tonnes in the April forecast.

Less wheat in Australia

The recent WASDE report produced by the USDA estimated that wheat production in Australia would be back to 30mt for the 2022/23 marketing year compared with 36.3mt last season.