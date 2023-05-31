As 1 June marks World Milk Day, ICMSA president Pat McCormack is encouraging the public to raise a glass of milk in honour of Irish farmers, who he believes are the producers of the country’s most sustainable, naturally nutritious drink.

McCormack said milk holds a central and continuous role in Ireland’s social, cultural, and economic history, making it the country’s true national drink. He hopes that both the public and policymakers will recognise its historical significance while acknowledging its ongoing vital role in fostering unity and economic growth in rural communities.

Milk serves as the lifeblood of rural Ireland, he said.

‘While Ireland’s dairy sector will continue to evolve and adapt, there are certain core truths that must always be remembered. Foremost among these is the fact that Ireland has been, is currently, and will always be the most sustainable producer of the most naturally nutritious drink in the world.”

The ICMSA’s message on World Milk Day aims to emphasise the critical importance of milk production to Ireland’s heritage and the pivotal role it plays in supporting rural communities.

Recognising the sustainable and nutritional qualities of milk, the organisation called for continued appreciation and support for Irish farmers who contribute to the production of this vital resource.