Tariffs paid by New Zealand meat exporters increased to NZ$197.7m (€112m) in 2022, up from NZ$161.3m in 2021, according to the 2023 Barriers to Trade Report published jointly by Beef+Lamb New Zealand and the Meat Industry Association of New Zealand.

Despite increasing over the past two years after a decade of decline, tariffs paid by New Zealand beef and sheep meat exporters are just over half of what they were in 2010. This increase over the past two years has been caused by increased sales to the high-value, high-tariff markets of Japan and South Korea. Japan is New Zealand’s fourth largest export market, worth NZ$565m (€319m), with a tariff cost of NZ$88m (€50m), even though like the EU, they have a trade deal with Japan that progressively reduces tariffs over the next decade. South Korea is their next highest tariff market, with a cost of NZ$52m (€29.4m) in 2022, followed by the EU on NZ$19m (€10.7m).

Missed opportunity

The report, published biannually, is very positive on the trade agreement reached with the UK, but criticises the deal agreed with the EU as “a missed opportunity with New Zealand exporters still largely kept out of a high-value market”. Despite the EU deal not meeting New Zealand’s expectations, the report calculates that the deal will reduce tariffs in the first year by almost two thirds at NZ$12m (€6.8m) based on 2022 export volumes.

China was New Zealand’s largest export market in 2022, taking 38% of all beef and sheep meat exports, followed by the US on 20% and the EU on 12% for mainly sheep meat.