The latest USDA/US Meat Exporters Federation (USMEF) figures reveal that beef exports are on track for record volumes for 2021, with record value having already been reached by the end of October.

Exports in November were 123,641t and were worth $1.05bn (€929m), beating the previous record value in the post-BSE era set in August.

That brought the volume of exports to 1.32m tonnes and with December exports still to come, likely to set a new volume record along with the value record.

It also puts the US clear in second place as the world’s second largest beef exporter behind Brazil which exported just under 1.9m tonnes in 2021, ahead of Australia where export volumes dipped under 1m tonnes in 2021.

Exports to China surged in 2021, reaching 219,264t when Hong Kong is included

Japan is the largest market for US beef exports, taking 297,354t in the year to the end of November, followed by South Korea at 258,552t.

Overall value of US beef exports to the end of November was $9.59bn (€8.49bn), a 39% increase on the corresponding figure in 2020.

Volumes exported for 2022 are forecast by USDA to fall by 5.4% as processing returns to normal with the carryover of stock into 2021 because of COVID-19 cleared. Steer price last week was the equivalent of €4.46/kg when adjusted for 60% US killout.