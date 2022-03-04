Ireland has been selected to host the World Ploughing Contest in 2023.

The 67th World Ploughing Contest has been cancelled by the World Ploughing Organisation (WPO) due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The contest was due to be hosted by the Russian Ploughing Organisation on 13 and 14 August 2022 in St Petersburg.

Cancelling the event on Thursday evening, the WPO said it strongly condemns “Russia and its leadership” for its “invasion on its neighbouring country Ukraine”. The organisation described the attack as a “clear violation and breach of international law”.

Peace

The WPO's slogan is 'pax arva collat', which means let peace cultivate the soil and the organisation said that Russia's conduct towards Ukraine is in direct contradiction to this.

A WPO spokesperson said: “The World Ploughing Organisation must not allow itself to be associated with the current Russian leadership.”

Ireland has been selected to host the following World Ploughing Contest in 2023.

Elsewhere, the National Ploughing Championships are scheduled to take place this year from 20 to 22 September in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

Read more