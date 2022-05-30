Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will launch the World Potato Congress at the RDS on Monday evening, with European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski and director general at the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation also due to attend.

The conference will hear from global leaders in the potato sector and will afford an opportunity for the sector to discuss the challenges facing it at national and international level

According to Minister McConalogue, no food has had more of an impact on Irish life than the potato.

“Ireland is synonymous with the potato. It’s part of our history, our very identity.

"No one food or item has left such an indelible mark on the identity of a people than the potato has done in Ireland,” stated the Minister ahead of the conference’s launch.

Changes

“The potato industry, like many others, has undergone changes over the last number of years, but central to the success of our sector has been our commitment to quality and dedication to excellence,” he said.

Minister McConalogue commended the country’s potato farmers for the innovation they employ in the running of their businesses.

“Our potato sector is really exciting and pioneering, one full of committed farmers who are constantly innovating,” he added.

“The sector is one of the most technologically developed in the world with a cohort of professional growers and packers who supply premium local food to consumers,” concluded the Minister.

Chance to refocus

Minister McConalogue’s words on the significance of the potato to the Irish agri-food sector echoed with those spoke by congress organiser and president of the Irish Potato Federation Michael Hoey, who told the Irish Farmers Journal that the event would allow the sector to “refocus” on the crop.

The event was being held against the backdrop of a lower potato area in 2022 when compared with last year, Hoey said.

It is part of Irish DNA, as people will know from the famine

“It is part of Irish DNA, as people will know from the famine and the important and significant piece it has played in Irish history,” Hoey said head of the congress’s launch," commented Hoey.

“Over the COVID-19 times, we saw an increase in consumption, which we were very happy about and, unfortunately, that is starting to fall off again.

“What we want to really do is refocus the mind on how good the Irish potato is,” explained the potato group’s head.

Price challenges

High potato growing costs are affecting Ireland’s potato farmers this year. However, the sector is hopeful that lower volumes will push prices upwards in the second half of the year, he stated.

“Once demand starts to increase, the price will increase as well and that’s what we are hoping for this autumn, that growers will be able to recover the significant cost increases that they have incurred this spring,” remarked Hoey.