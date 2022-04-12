The 11th World Potato Congress is coming to Ireland next month. From 30 May to 2 June, the Irish Potato Federation (IPF) will welcome delegates from over 40 countries to the World Potato Congress in Dublin.

Back in 2018, the IPF secured the bid to host the major event in 2021. However, the event was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since its inception in 2003, the World Potato Congress has been held on all seven continents. Previous host countries include Canada, China, Peru, US and New Zealand.

This will be the first time since May 2018 that global potato professionals have been able to meet face-to-face.

The four-day event in Dublin’s RDS will cover a wide range of topics, including innovations, trends and developments that are dominating the potato industry from over 60 speakers.

Sponsors include Bord Bia, Alltech, The Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine and Tayto Snacks, plus many more.

Register for the event here.