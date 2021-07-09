Newbold Caz bid to £10,600 at an online Welsh auction of working sheepdogs. \ SMH Photography

A record price has been set for a young bitch pup at an online working sheepdog auction in Wales.

Newbold Caz, a three-month-old bitch pup, was bid to £10,600 (€12,345) plus a 5% buyer’s premium at an auction of working sheepdogs hosted online by Farmers Marts Ltd, an auctioneer based in Wales.

The Delves family in Montgomeryshire, Wales, won the bidding for the record-breaking red and tan pup, which was bred by K Evans of Brecon, also in Wales.

The sale took place by way of a timed internet auction with lots opened to bidding on Monday 5 July and closed from 10.30am on Wednesday 7 July.

All dogs were available to view on YouTube before the sale.

The Newbold Caz bid was the highest in the sale of the 172 sheepdogs across the fully trained, partly trained and sheepdog pup sale classes.

A clearance rate of 58% was achieved in the online bidding.

Dogs entered under the fully trained class were bid to an average price of €4,813 (£4,135), while €2,468 (£2,120) was the average price received by breeders in the partly trained class.

There were 13 Irish entries in the fully trained class and 16 entries by Irish working dog breeders in the partly trained sheepdog class.

Donegal was the county that made up the largest proportion of the Irish entries.