.Argentina's beef exports forecast to fall in 2023 by USDA

China imports food from Africa

Shanghai ports handled 40,000t of food imports from Africa in the first two months of 2023 after President Xi Jinping promised to increase non-resource imports from the continent

Lab grown chicken approved in US

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a lab-grown chicken product developed by California-based meat company Good Meat. It is already approved in Singapore.

Slump in UK pig production

UK pig production in February fell below 800,000 for only the second time since 2014 to 762,000 head, down 17% year on year and 13% below the five-year average.

Beef exports from Argentina to fall

USDA’s Buenos Aires office is forecasting a fall in Argentina’s beef exports this year of 45,000t (carcase weight equivalent) to 780,000t