The world’s largest vertical farm, backed by an investment of $40m, has opened in Dubai.

At a whopping 330,000sq ft the farm is 22 times the size of the pitch at Croke Park.

It is the first vertical farm for Emirates Crop One, the joint venture between Emirates Flight Catering, one of the world’s largest catering operations serving more than 100 airlines, and Crop One, an industry leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming.

Located near Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, the facility is geared to produce more than 1,000,000kg of leafy greens annually. At any point in time, the facility grows in excess of 1m plants, which will provide an output of 3,000kg per day.

The destination for these leafy greens? Airline passengers can look forward to eating them on flights from July.