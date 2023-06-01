Breeding cattle are to be targeted in year one and calves in years two to five. / Philip Doyle

Some €23m from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) fund will fully finance the first year of the new beef and dairy genotyping scheme, due to open over the coming weeks, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

The BAR money will cover the genotyping of up to 800,000 cows, replacement heifers and bulls in the first leg of the five-year scheme.

The cost of years two to five will be funded jointly by participating farmers, dairy and meat processors and the Department of Agriculture, each to contribute one-third of the genotyping costs.

Calves born to genotyped cows and heifers must be genotyped themselves for the duration of the scheme, which is expected to cost a total of €15m/year, €5m of which will come from farmers. Genotyping is expected to cost €18/head, meaning that participating farmers will contribute €6/calf.

Genotyping will scientifically verify the DNA and breed of animals that are tested. Farmers will apply to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) once the programme opens; it is anticipated that demand will be high.

“By harnessing genetic data, the programme will empower Irish farmers to make informed breeding decisions, optimise herd management and animal welfare, and contribute towards Ireland’s climate action targets,” the Minister said.

Industry contribution

However, not all details of the scheme have been ironed out, including the mechanisms that will collect the beef and dairy industries’ contribution over years two to five.

Minister McConalogue told the Irish Farmers Journal that he expects safeguards to be put in place to ensure farmers do not end up footing the industry’s third of the bill.

“I will be expecting a structure be put in place that it will clearly be the industry that are making their contribution towards it, because there are wins and gains for everyone.”

On the same topic, Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) director Conor Mulvihill stated: “All this needs to be negotiated, and look, there is a lot of water still to flow here and we are very positive about the initiative.”