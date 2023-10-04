"As a beet grower and haulier said, they perfected the process and then closed it down."

DEAR EDITOR: It was very disappointing to read that the sugar industry in Ireland will not be revived.

Just recently, it was announced that there will be a worldwide sugar shortage due to crop failures in other countries.

The sugar industry was a wonderful source of income to so many people besides beet growers. I worked in Irish Sugar for many years and saw firsthand the progress that was made both in the producing of sugar beet and the processing in the factory.

As a beet grower and haulier said, they perfected the process and then closed it down.

My father grew beet from the time the factory was built in Carlow and my grandfather used to remark he had the best crop of beet ever on reclaimed bog – which now they are talking of re-wetting.

I hope we will not live to regret this decision.