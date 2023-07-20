I see former Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe’s departure from the board of the national competitiveness and productivity council (NCPC) was quickly followed by the appointment of another rural face.

Former Ear to the Ground presenter and journalist Maeve Dineen was appointed after Woulfe’s term ended.

Dineen has been tasked with advising the Taoiseach on how to ensure the country remains competitive, with a particular focus on agriculture and environment.

The Cork native already chairs the country’s financial services and pensions watchdog, and runs her own consultancy, advising the top brass at Glanbia, Origin, Tirlán and Teagasc.