This year's Ploughing will take place in Raheniska, Co Laois from 19 to 21 September.

The child safety wristband initiative in conjunction with FBD will feature again at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

Over 40,000 kids will receive wristbands which aim to help in the event that they get lost.

Each wristband will have a space where a contact number can be written.

NPA managing director Anna May McHugh said: “We are delighted to be partnering up with FBD again on this excellent safety concept as all can now rest assured that loved ones will be returned safely in case they wander away in the crowds that attend Ploughing."

With up to 300,000 visitors expected over the course of the three days, McHugh said that these wristbands give reassurance and peace of mind to all attending the event and add immensely to visitor experience.

FBD CEO Tomás O’Midheach said: “Everyone at FBD Insurance is delighted to return and support Ploughing this year.

"We are especially pleased to continue our support for the wristband child safety initiative. Over the years, this important initiative has proved incredibly useful in protecting children should they become separated from their parents or loved ones while attending the largest event in the Irish farming calendar.”

Tickets

All under 12s are free of charge once accompanied by an adult. To guarantee ticket availability on your day of choice, please book online in advance.