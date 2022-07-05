Last year’s winner of the Irish Texel Sheep Society young breeders’ writing competition was 17-year-old Liam Gilligan, pictured here with his purchase at the Irish Texel premier sale in Blessington.

The Irish Texel Sheep Society, in association with the Irish Farmers Journal, is delighted to renew its annual editorial competition aimed at young sheep farmers.

The competition will be broken up into four age categories – those who are 11 years and under, 12-14 years, 15-17 years and 18-21 years on 1 April 2022.

The winner of each section will get a €250 voucher to spend on a sheep of their choice.

Following this, the four section winners will be invited to a short interview on the Friday evening. An overall winner will then be chosen, with an extra €250 awarded.

This means one lucky young breeder will be in with a chance of receiving a €500 voucher to spend on a ewe or ram of their choice at this year’s premier sale, which takes place on 12 and 13 August in Blessington, Co Wicklow.

You don’t even have to be a Texel breeder to enter, as the competition is open to all sheep enthusiasts aged 21 and under.

To enter, simply write an article titled: “Why should you add Texel sheep to your flock?”

Articles are limited to 600 words.

Each of the four categories has a different closing date, which are as follows:

11 years and under: 15 July.

12-14 years: 22 July.

15-17 years: 29 July.

18-21 years: 5 August.

Entrants should send their finished articles to awoods@farmersjournal.ie and info@irishtexel.com. Please include your name, address, date of birth and contact number with your entries.

The winners of each section will be announced in the paper following each closing date, with each section winner having their article published in the Irish Farmers Journal.