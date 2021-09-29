The new 2022 recreational off-road vehicles (ROVs) includes the Viking three-seater which has a 686cc engine, switchable 2WD/4WD, electric power steering and a tipping cargo bed that can carry loads of up to 272kg.

Yamaha has launched a new range of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and recreational off-road vehicles (ROVs).

The Yamaha Kodiak 450 now features a diff lock as standard on all electric power steering (EPS) models with its Ultramatic transmission. Yamaha says this maintains tension on the drive belt to provide a consistent throttle response. The rider can now automatically switch between 2WD, 4WD and diff lock settings with the push of a button.

Yamaha has committed to fitting Warn VRX 25 winches as standard on all Kodiak and Grizzly ATVs. The 15-metre winch has a 1.13t pulling capacity and a rocker switch mounted to the handlebar. A Datatool Stealth S5 tracker is now also fitted as standard on the new ATV models.

The new 2022 recreational off-road vehicles (ROVs) includes the Viking three-seater which has a 686cc engine, switchable 2WD/4WD, electric power steering and a tipping cargo bed that can carry loads of up to 272kg. The new four seat Wolverine RMAX has a high performance 998cc engine, hydraulically assisted tilting cargo bed and a heavy-duty Warn 2,000 kilo winch.

New special editions of the Kodiak 450 and 700 ATVs are both available with two tone paint work and alloy wheels, whilst the Grizzly ATV can now be specified with exclusive graphics and 27-inch Zilla Maxxis tyres on 14-inch cast aluminium wheels. For the first time Yamaha is also offering customers the opportunity to specify their own ATV and ROV using a digital configurator.