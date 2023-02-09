Yara CEO Svein Tore Holsether signalled his concerns for the European fertiliser industry as he announced fourth quarter results on Wednesday. While delivering a strong set of results, he highlighted concerns about the US Inflation Reduction Act, which will drive much needed decarbonization momentum, according to Holsether. He added that European authorities need to match the US with bold action, saying that Europe risks losing its ability to decarbonize and important existing industry if it fails to act.
Improved margins
SHARING OPTIONS: