Thursday, Friday and Saturday will see temperatures peak near 30°C.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow high temperature warning for much of the south, east and midlands.

The forecaster says that very warm or hot conditions will be seen on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with maximum temperatures reaching as high as 29°C.

The yellow warning applies between Thursday and Sunday across counties Carlow, Clare, Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, and Wicklow.

Met Éireann says it will also be warm at night, with temperatures generally staying above 15°C and that daytime temperatures may not be as high in coastal areas due to sea breezes.

It says there is a risk of heat stress, especially for more vulnerable sections of the population, a high solar UV index and a risk of water-related incidents including shortages.

The Irish Farmers Journal has brought together key measures for all farmers to help them to manage heatwave conditions, available here.

