Temperatures are forecast to plummet to -3°C from Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, with Met Éireann issuing a yellow low temperature/ice warning for 26 counties.

Widespread sharp frost with icy stretches will make its way across the country which may lead to travel disruption in many areas.

The affected regions include Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, and Wicklow.

Met Éireann has also said that Tuesday night will be clear but very cold.

The frost is set to be severe and care should be taken on icy roads and paths as temperatures fall to between 0°C and -3°C.

The frost and ice will slowly clear through the early parts of Wednesday morning.

The rest of the day will be cold and dry with plenty of sunshine.

Highest temperatures will range from 3°C to 7°C, with a light westerly breeze or near calm conditions.