The heavy rainfall is expected to start at 9pm on Saturday night and last until 12pm on Sunday, according to Met Éireann.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning for all counties this Saturday 3 September.

It is expected to start at 9pm on Saturday night and last until 12pm on Sunday.

Met Éireann has said that the high levels of rainfall forecast over the weekend may cause disruption in affected regions.

On Friday, Met Éireann said that the weather on Saturday night will turn very wet and potentially quite windy also.

There will be clear spells and scattered showers at first, but rain accompanied by strengthening winds will sweep northwards over the country.

The rain will turn heavy, bringing a possibility of localised flooding. There is the potential for strong winds for a short period. Lowest temperatures of 7°C to 12°C.