Met Éireann has issued a yellow rainfall warning for Donegal which will come into effect at 12am on Monday 3 January and last until 3pm that day.

Heavy showers or longer spells of rain overnight Sunday and on Monday may result in some rivers flooding as well as localised surface flooding.

National outlook

The coming week is set to turn colder with some frosts expected at night.

It will be dry for most of Tuesday and for daylight hours on Wednesday but rain and showers expected most days afterwards.