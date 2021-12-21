A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford, which may lead to localised flooding and poor driving conditions.

The warning will be in force from Wednesday 22 December at 2am until Thursday 23 December at 6am.

Met Éireann has said that several bands of heavy rainfall will bring accumulations of 30mm to 50mm.

This rainfall is said to be higher in mountainous regions.

This may lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

Current conditions

Tuesday 21 December will be a cloudy and dull day for most, with just a few patches of drizzle, but occasional brighter spells too.

Highest temperatures of 4°C to 9°C in moderate southeasterly winds.

Tonight will be cloudy but largely dry, according to Met Éireann's most recent update.

However, rain will spread across Connacht, Munster and parts of Leinster overnight, turning heavy in the southwest by morning.

Lowest temperatures of 3°C to 7°C, coldest over Ulster and north Leinster, in moderate to fresh southeast winds.