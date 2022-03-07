The wind warning is set to last from 4am Tuesday morning until 3pm Tuesday afternoon.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow wind warning for counties Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Leitrim, Limerick, Mayo, Sligo, and Waterford from 4am on Tuesday morning 8 March.

Strong to near-gale force and gusty southeast to south winds are forecast for Tuesday morning and afternoon.

These winds will be accompanied by heavy rain, clearing to squally showers through the afternoon.

Met Éireann has warned motorists that driving conditions may be hazardous, with localised flooding a possibility.

Expected onset of these adverse conditions is 4am Tuesday morning 8 March and they are expected to last until 4pm that afternoon.

Monday

There will be a mix of cloud and bright spells on Monday, but cloud will continue to build from the south, with the best of the late afternoon sunny spells in the northwest.

Overall, it'll be largely dry for the day, with just some patchy drizzle, mainly near southern coasts.

Monday evening will becoming breezy as southeast winds freshen, increasing strong at times near Atlantic coasts.

Highest temperatures of 5°C to 9°C throughout the day.