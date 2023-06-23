Farmers in the southeast are measuring carbon emissions on their farms and then carrying out actions to reduce those emissions under the Teagasc Signpost advisory programme, which was officially launched in Wicklow, Carlow and Wexford on Friday.

Shay Ryan, a dairy farmer from New Ross, Co Wexford, pointed out that: “You can’t change what you don’t measure and working out my carbon emissions figure with my adviser was key to making progress.”

Ryan’s comments were echoed by John Pringle, a beef farmer in Aughrim, Co Wicklow.

“I now know the most important steps that I can take to reduce my carbon footprint and play my part in the whole sector achieving its target to reduce emissions by 25% by 2030,” he said.

The programme

With a focus on lowering greenhouse gas emissions from each farm, the programme aims to help and empower farmers to farm more sustainably.

As a result, the agricultural and food sector will contribute to the overall national effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030.

The Signpost advisory programme will provide individual farmers with access to support and tools to help them to adopt the appropriate practices and technologies on their farms that will have an impact on the emissions from their farm.

Proinnsias and Máire Creedon farm in Macroom Co Cork. Anthony Dineen and John Crowley, Teagasc West Cork Mgr Grainne Hurley, Members of Teagasc West Cork staff IFA West Cork. Picture Denis Boyle

It will be an extension to the existing Signpost (farmers for climate action) demonstration farm programme. This is a free advisory service and available to all farmers across all enterprises.

It will utilise a new sustainability digital platform, called AgNav, which is being developed collaboratively by Teagasc, the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) and Bord Bia.

This new AgNav platform will allow farmers to 'know my number' by calculating and assessing the sources of emissions on their individual farms.

Advisers

Two signpost advisors Colm Doran from Monamolin, Co Wexford, and Eoin Woulfe, who is originally from Co Limerick, have been appointed in the Teagasc Wicklow, Carlow and Wexford advisory region to directly support this new programme.

Speaking at the launch, Teagasc regional advisory manager Ger Shortle highlighted: “We have two experienced Signpost advisers working in collaboration with our industry partners across the region to achieve our climate goals. With the advisers’ help, farmers can make a plan that suits their farm, cutting both emissions and costs.”