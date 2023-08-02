It's a case of less silage wrapping, more pints for some Roscommon young lads, the Dealer has learned. \ Jack Caffrey

I see a Roscommon contractor has advertised a silage wrapper for sale as he is finding help hard to come by.

The Boyle man conceded that the “young buck” who used to help with the harvest is “now too fond of ladies and pints”, and hence, his wrapper is on the market.

On sale for this “genuine reason”, the 05 Conor Engineering wrapper is described as being in “excellent condition” with 60,000 bales through its belt. The machine has wide tyres with 95% grip.

You’d want a strong grip on the farm help these days as the lures of big cities and Australia keep them going away.