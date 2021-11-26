William Woods from Co Cavan test driving the IT Tralee / Irish Farmers Journal safety tractor at the Tullamore Show in 2019. \ Philip Doyle

It’s the show that everybody has been talking about this week, with every child in the country staying up late on Friday night to watch the famous Late Late Toy Show.

The show often has an agricultural-themed slot and this year it was the turn of young Co Cavan farmer William Woods to fly the farming flag.

William shot to fame earlier this year after a video of him talking to RTÉ about rearing dairy beef calves on his Cavan farm in lockdown went viral.

Earlier this year, William wrote an article in the Irish Farmers Journal Junior edition about the trials and tribulations of rearing his calves and how he spent his winnings from a local credit union draw to buy calves in 2021.

As part of the Toy Show audition process, he sent in a video update about his calves and made it through to the show.

As part of his slot with Ryan Tubridy, he auctioned a Charolais suckler cow while demonstrating a Millwood crafts miniature mart set.

He was dressed for the part with his flat cap and white coat, dropping the hammer at €4,000 to Uachtarain na hEireann, Michael D Higgins.

William and his brothers help out on the family’s beef and sheep farm located just outside Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, and love attending local marts.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal after the show, William said: “It was the most amazing experience ever. I’ll never forget doing that for the rest of my life.

"I used to always look forward to the farming slot on the toy show and now I have been on it. It’s unbelievable."

“I love cows, so I thought, why not buy some?”



This 10-year-old boy from Co Cavan bought six calves with his winnings from a local credit union draw. Now he’s loving every minute of rearing his own herd ??????



(Tap for best view on mobile) pic.twitter.com/gJGqJ4SdJA — RTÉ News (@rtenews) July 5, 2021

