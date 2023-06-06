Michael Gilmore is farming poultry in Bunnatubber, Corrandulla, Co Galway. After a theft wiped out his flock of poultry, Michael is making a comeback, placing an emphasis on improving the quality of his flock.

“Although we had no success recovering the stolen birds, I’m making a go at getting back into business. I bit the bullet and spent about €10,000 on new stock. We’ve renovated the shed to make it secure and added CCTV to make sure everything stays safe. We’ve had to drastically reduce numbers as we have limited space due to security concerns. For that reason, we’re focusing on the quality of our stock rather than quantity.”

“We have around 150 birds currently, they’re a mix of Poland chickens, Pekin hens and modern game. All the birds are purebred, I source my stock from breeders like Richard Bett and James Weatherup in Northern Ireland. I want to introduce new bloodlines and really focus on improving the quality of my stock.”

Michael takes part in poultry competitions throughout the year to increase exposure of his birds. “Poultry competitions are a great way to showcase the quality of my poultry. The atmosphere at shows is great, it’s a big ordeal. Winning is a great feeling and a motivator for the future.”

Talking about his future plans for the farm, Michael said he is “planning a relaunch day in the coming weeks to showcase the birds and to thank everyone who supported me along the way. In addition to poultry, I also run a pumpkin patch open to the public at the end of October. This year, we should have 6,000 pumpkins. We bring in animals such as pygmy goats and piglets and run a petting farm pumpkin patch.

“As well as poultry, I keep 40 pedigree Texel and Charollais sheep.”