Members of Macra will march 79km from Athy, Co Kildare, to Government Buildings in Dublin this Tuesday, in a bid to highlight the issues facing young Irish farmers.

The walk commences in Athy at 6pm on Tuesday evening and will proceed to Dublin throughout the night.

Macra was founded in Athy in 1944 and Macra president John Keane said: “Our message is clear, we want a future in rural Ireland, we want our rural communities to survive and thrive into the future.

"We are walking for our future and for the future of our local communities," he said.

Macra has invited all TDs and senators, asking them to join with them on their walk and to meet them at 1pm on Wednesday at Government Buildings.

Macra president-elect Elaine Houlihan said: “We are taking steps for our future, to ensure young people, families, can live and prosper in rural Ireland, as the youth are the backbone of these communities.”

Key issues

Macra aims to highlight and address eight key challenges faced by young farmers and the people of rural communities alike.

1. The Government's definition of a family farm as ‘average’ and ‘typical’.

2. Imposition of quotas on young farmers availing of grant aid support.

3. No recognition or engagement by Government on a farming succession scheme.

4. Proposals to rewet large areas of rural Ireland.

5. Accessing affordable housing and cumbersome housing planning guidelines.

6. Disjointed and sparse healthcare services for rural communities.

7. Lack of planning for the future of our rural communities informed by rural people.

8. Lack of public transport for rural Ireland.

Solutions

Macra plans to hand-deliver solutions to these problems to the offices of the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste on Wednesday.

John Keane concluded: “Anyone who wants to join us is welcome at any stage from Athy to Merrion Square or along our route through Kilcullen, Naas, Kill, Newcastle and into the Irish Farm Centre in Bluebell and from there to Merrion Square.”