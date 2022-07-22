Increasing the number of young people actively farming is the real issue in the emissions talks, says Keane. \ Philip Doyle

Farmer bashing from certain sections of the environmental lobby will do nothing to deliver results in lowering emissions from agriculture, Macra na Feirme president John Keane has said.

Young farmers, he argued, have consistently come forward to outline how they will step up to drive emissions reduction from the agricultural sector.

"There is a pathway forward based on sound science and with solutions that are practical to implement on farms across the country. "The measures in the Teagasc MACC+ and those to come will deliver for the agriculture sector," he said.

On-farm changes

Young farmers have been delivering emissions reductions on farm for many years, Keane said.

Young farmers are the frontline environmentalists

These are measures he continued that include improved breeding, reduction in fertiliser application and improved grass utilisation on farm.

Keane argued that young farmers are the frontline environmentalists, adding that what is needed is "significant investment" in technology and succession pathways for young people to develop as active farmers.

"The real issue to tackle in the emissions discussions is to increase the number of young people actively farming.

“Currently, there are more farmers on walking sticks over the age of 80 than there are under the age of 35. More active farmers under 35 will drive emissions reductions and improve farm practices. Investment is needed by the Government in improved farm practices and tangible pathways to farm succession for young people,” concluded Keane.