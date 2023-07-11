Environmental measures are being taken up at an extremely fast pace at farm-level, including clover inclusion. \ Donal O'Leary

Macra’s agricultural affairs committee strives to address all young farmer issues and aims to pursue the implementation of proposals, policy documents and position papers drafted by their members.

These range across all sectors and all parts of the country, with committee representation to match. The committee plans to achieve these aims by participating in social partnership, nationally coordinated lobby campaigns and regular bilateral meetings with Government ministers and Department officials.

Every young farmer in Macra is encouraged to contribute to this through their region’s young farmer development group and national council representative. They also are encouraged to put forward any ideas they may have to the committee.

It is Macra’s aim to increase the number of young people involved in farming and agriculture in Ireland.

Macra has a fantastic industry that is amongst the best in the world for food production, with farmers continuously making advancements for the betterment of the industry and rural Ireland.

Macra intends to continue supporting young farmers by reducing barriers to entry into the sector, with supports and succession opportunities. Macra has always been a strong voice for young farmers and will continue to advocate on these issues.

Succession plan is ‘imperative’

It is imperative Irish agriculture implements a succession plan, not only to maintain food production in the future, but to ensure it implements best environmental standards and maintains a highly progressive and forward-thinking industry.

Macra will continue to strive for an industry that provides investment opportunities, implementation of the highest standards from environmental, food security and animal welfare perspectives, and delivers opportunities for the next generation.

Irish agriculture is constantly adapting to change; young farmers will implement the changes required to tackle environmental challenges we are all facing.

Environmental measures are being taken up at an extremely fast pace at farm-level, with grassland management and soil fertility measures, breeding technologies, reduced slaughter ages, nutrient management, LESS, protected urea, clover inclusion, water quality, and hedgerow and biodiversity management.

All these measures combined can and will have major positive impacts for our sector, and the environment. Irish agriculture is in an exceptionally strong position and well-positioned to make further progress, thanks to the vast amount of research and development that is being undertaken within our industry.

It is crucial that progressive measures are implemented, as the achievement of future targets will require a joined-up approach of progressive thinking that delivers for all, with rural Ireland at its core.