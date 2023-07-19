The competition aimed to educate kids about the risks and dangers associated with livestock. /Philip Doyle

A young Galway farmer has won the Teagasc farm safety art competition.

As part of Farm Safety Week, Jessy the sheepdog, the Teagasc farm safety mascot, hosted an art competition for children to show her how they stay safe with livestock on the farm.

The competition aimed to educate kids about the risks and dangers associated with livestock and to inspire farm families to consider farm safety.

Jessy would like to express her gratitude to everyone who made the enormous effort to enter the competition, which received over 100 amazing submissions.

Liam Felle, Co Galway: winner

Liam was crowned the overall winner with his entry that highlights Jessy's rules for staying safe with livestock.

His art work told us to “always close gates”, “always have an adult with you”, “beware of animals after they have given birth” and “be kind to animals”.

Liam Felle, Co Galway - overall winner.

Annie Flanagan, Co Sligo: 4-6 category winner

Annie submitted a drawing of a child with an adult visiting the sheep on their farm. Annie’s drawing told us to "Close the gate to keep us safe!" This is a very important message when it comes to staying safe with livestock.

Annie Flanagan, Co Sligo - 4-6 category winner.

Lochlann McCormack, Co Cavan: 7-9 category winner

Lochlann's entry highlights the importance of farm safety and adult supervision on farm.

He says: "Be farm safe! Be wise! Have an adult supervise."

Lochlann drew a picture of a child and an adult on the farm, a bull with an important farm safety sign, "Beware of the bull", and he also drew a first aid kit and a hand washing station, which are very important things to have on farm to keep safe.

Lochlann McCormack, Co Cavan - 7-9 category winner.

Julie Rohan, Co Laois: 10-12 category winner

Julie sent an entry which highlights four aspects of farm safety. In her first picture, Julie told us that the farm is not a playground and we must be very careful to avoid accidents.

In her second drawing, she shows all about farm safety with different farm animals. Julie says: "Beware of mothers, they can be very protective of their young." Julie also highlights the danger of animals’ blind spots and of slurry.