A man is his 20s has died in a farm accident in Gort, Go Galway, gardaí have confirmed.

The incident is understood to have involved a tractor and occurred on Monday morning 2 January 2023.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to University Hospital Galway (UHG) for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí are now investigating the fatal incident on the agricultural premises.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was also notified and attended the scene.

