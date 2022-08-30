Next weekend sees the second ever FBD/Irish Farmers Journal/Irish Shows Association All-Ireland young stockperson competition take place at Trim Show, Co Meath.

Finalists have qualified for this weekend’s finals at local shows across the country over the last few months and will now make the trip to Trim to compete for the all-Ireland titles and over €5,000 in prize money.

Sunday’s finalists will be split across three different age categories – junior, intermediate and senior.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Irish Shows Association secretary Jim Harrison said: “It’s great to see 28 young people all geared up for the finals on Sunday. We’ve been delighted with the turnout at local shows and I just want to take this opportunity to thank both FBD and the Irish Farmers Journal for partnering with us on this important initiative.

Judging will kick off at 10.30am, with results for each section announced at 3pm.

The competition will be judged across a number of different areas:

1. The ability to handle and present the animal to its best advantage in the show ring.

2. General knowledge about the animal itself, including its feeding, breeding, etc.

3. Stock judging, the ability to judge and place a group of animals.

4. Personal presentation of stock person.

5. Presentation of the animal.

Junior finalists (Age 8-12)

Anna Carroll.

Anna Carroll, Moate, Co Westmeath

Qualifying show: Tullow Show

My name is Anna Carroll. I am nine years old and I live in Moate, Co Westmeath. My calf’s name is Moyvoughley Twilight. She is a Parthenaise calf. Twilight is four months old. I love the Parthenaise breed because there is something special about them. I love showing because when you start you can’t stop. I love farming.

Chloe Hegarty

Chloe Hegarty, Bandon, Co Cork

Qualifying show: Charlville Show

I live on a dairy farm in Bandon, Co Cork. I love helping out on the farm with the calves and the cows. We show a few commercial cattle at summer shows every year. I usually train the baby calves a week or two after they are born. I am the third generation to show cattle in my family.

William Stevenson.

William Stevenson, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Qualifying show: Bonniconlon Show

My name is William Stevenson. I’m 12. I live on a cattle-farm outside Letterkenny. I’ve always had an interest in showing cattle from a young age. I started showing in 2019. I love to help my dad at home on the farm especially during the summer when the shows are on. This year my show calf is a Limousin called Buttercup by Grangeford Jojo. To get her ready for the show I’ve to halter train her and teach her how to stand properly. Then I’ve to wash her the night before the show. On the day I put show-foam on the calf, blow dry her and put on soap to make the hair stand up and shine with Limoshine.

Jamie Dodd.

Jamie Dodd, 16 Lisbane Road, Saintfield, County Down

Qualifying show: Clogher Valley Show

I was born on a farm and have helped my parents outside on the farm since I could walk. I entered my first young handlers class in June 2022 at my local show in Saintfield, Co Down. This year I selected a Simmental calf, Craigy Max, who was Balmoral male champion alongside a Red Aberdeen Angus called Glenbrae Red Maverick, a national Angus supreme champion. I have learnt a lot since I started showing and am really enjoying the young handlers!

Liam O Reilly.

Liam O Reilly, Cloone, Co Leitrim

Qualifying show: Arva Show

I live on a suckler farm and since I was very young I’ve loved working with my father and brothers on the farm. Our family has always enjoyed going to the local shows. My first experience of showing stock, was when I was five when I started showing goats. I really enjoyed the preparation and the showing. In 2015, we got our first pedigree Hereford heifer, and I have been taking part in cattle shows since. We breed our own pedigree Angus and Herefords. I love everything about showing cattle. I’ve learned a lot and want to learn more. I’ve met lots of new friends and travelled to lots of places round the country, through showing.

Brendan John O’Connell.

Brendan John O’Connell, Dromasmole House, Tower, Blarney, Co Cork

Qualifying show: Carbery Show

I’m 10 years old. We live on a farm in Tower, Co Cork. On our farm we have Friesian and Aberdeen Angus cattle. I love them both. I enjoy milking the cows with my dad and feeding calves with my grandad, Willie. I am good at picking the AI straws and I understand the importance of good breeding. We really enjoy going to shows. My first win as a young handler was a few years ago at our local show, the Inniscarra Show.

Darragh O’Doherty.

Darragh O’Doherty, Clonadrum, Mullagh, Co Clare

Qualifying show: Mullagh Show

I’m from Clonadrum, Mullagh, Co Clare, on the Wild Atlantic Way. I’m 10 years old and a student at Quilty National School. From the age of four I have had a keen interest in farming. I enjoy helping my dad with our dairy herd and agri-contracting business and assisting uncle Thomas with his pedigree and commercial Belgian Blues. I exhibit cattle along with my family at Agricultural Shows most weekends. I also enjoy playing football Kilmurry Ibrickane GAA club.

Jack Canty.

Jack Canty, Kildalkey, Trim, Co Meath

Qualifying show: Moate Show

I am 11 years old and I qualified at Moate Agricultural Show with my April 2021-born Hereford heifer Portanob Julia. Julia was shown as a calf at last year’s Irish Hereford national calf show. Following COVID- 19 lockdowns, I’m looking forward to spending more time showing our pedigree Hereford and Aberdeen Angus cattle and pedigree Texel sheep alongside my father John and granduncle Jack.

Intermediate Finalists (Age: 13-17)

Matthew Ryan.

Matthew Ryan, Castleblagh, Ballyhooly, Co Cork

Qualifying show: Barryroe Show

I like to learn about farming and livestock helping my dad on our farm in Ballyhooly, Co Cork. We have a small pedigree Angus herd called Ryans Angus. I reared my own commercial Angus heifer during COVID-19 into which we placed a pedigree Angus embryo. I’m looking forward to my own pedigree Angus calf this autumn. We show pedigree Angus calves and commercial cattle at a few local summer shows. I love showing the cattle and meeting loads of different people and learning about cattle at the shows. I’m looking forward to the All-Ireland Final at Trim show with my calf Ryans Ultimate.

Sally Towey.

Sally Towey, Boho, Castlerea, Co Roscommon

Qualifying show: Grange Show

I come from a farming background in Co Roscommon. I was fortunate enough to get into cattle when I got a calf as a present for Christmas a few years ago. It’s great to be back showing and meeting up with all our friends again. I qualified for Trim at the Grange show and am looking forward to competing in the All-Ireland Young Stock Person competition this year.

Nicola Mulligan.

Nichola Mulligan, Creggs, Co Galway

Qualifying show: Cornadulla Show

I am growing up on a suckler farm in Galway and I have always had a huge interest in cattle, especially the genetics and breeding side. I’m 15 years old and I started showing cattle when I was about 10 years old. I love the great atmosphere that there is at the shows. I love participating in young handlers as I can showcase my calves and my knowledge of them too. I’m really looking forward to taking part in this weekend’s finals in Trim show.

Cillian Traynor.

Cillian Traynor, Rebane, Shantonagh, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan

Qualifying show: Tydavnet Show

This is my first year showing cattle which is something I really enjoy. I grew up on my grandad’s beef farm where I started to learn about cattle. Recently, I started to help my neighbours with their pedigree Simmentals. I’m really glad to be taking part in this competition and I’m really excited about the finals on Sunday.

Brodie Molloy

Brodie Molloy, Dunleer, Co Louth

Qualifying show: Oldcastle Show

On the farm we keep about 12 pedigree Limousin cows and a few commercial cows. I always look forward to when the cows are calving to see if there is anything good enough for showing. Our first show of the year is Dundalk and you soon find out if you have anything good enough for showing or not as there are lots of top showmen and women in the northeast. I’ve been attending the North Eastern Limousin YMA workshops ever since I can remember and participating in their events and competitions since 2017 and have made some great friends along the way.

Sarah O Neill.

Sarah O’Neill, Co Carlow

Qualifying show: Clonmel Show.

I’m 14 and live on a suckler farm in Carlow. I have been involved on the farm all my life and my earliest memory is watching cows calving when I was three years old. I have been showing commercial cattle with my father and competing in young stockperson competitions since I was four. I look forward to calving time and seeing how they progress. I also play GAA football and show jump and event on my pony Gina.

Tom Gleeson.

Tom Gleeson, Thurles, Co Tipperary

Qualifying show: Iverk Show

I work on my Uncle Pat Fitzgerald’s farm in Glengoole. We have livestock and tillage. My interest in showing cattle started after my first purchase of a purebred Charolais cow. This year I was very lucky to have the opportunity to show cattle from the Goldstar herd owned by Martin Ryan from Thurles. I qualified for the ISA Young Stockperson Final following my win at the Iverk Show.

Eamon Collins.

Eamon Collins, Clarina, Co Limerick

Qualifying show: Kilysart Show

I have always loved cows and agriculture, as well as rugby and GAA. I did a few shows pre-COVID-19 but 2022 was my first time competing in young handler competitions. My brother William and I trained our two March bulls ourselves and we won the young stockman competition in Kildysart and others too. We also show cattle for our neighbour Bobby O’Connell. I have a true love of the countryside and outdoors and am never happier than when helping out at the farm.

Serena Murphy

Serena Murphy, Mullaghbawn, Co Armagh

Qualifying show: Castlewellen Show

My name is Serena Murphy. I’m 16 years old and from Armagh. I’ve had a passion for pedigree Limousins and agriculture for as long as I can remember. I started showing when I was 10 and I’ve never looked back since. I love everything to do with the showing aspects of farming and hope to continue it on into my future career.

Evan Gunn.

Evan Gunn, Elphin, Co Roscommon

Qualifying show: Elphin Agri Show

I am 17 years old. I am from Elphin, Co Roscommon and I help my uncle on his suckler farm. He keeps mainly pedigree Limousin cattle with some Shorthorns and commercials as well. I have a couple of my own cattle on the farm. I am active in the Limousin Young Members Association and have been showing calves at local shows for the last seven years. It is a great interest and you get to travel, meet all sorts of interesting people and make new friends.

Senior finalists (Age:18-25)

John Smyth.

John Smyth, Oldcastle, Co Meath

Qualifying show: Longford Show

In 2009 I attended a youth development day on the farm of John McEnroe in Oldcastle. Since then I have been heavily involved in showing and working with pedigree cattle. I am very fortunate to have been able to learn everything John has to offer with everyday being a school day when working with cattle.

At home alongside my father we breed pedigree Limousin cattle under the Greeve prefix. I have taken part in youth programmes such as the Aberdeen Angus YDP and the Irish Limousin YMA.

Katie Brady.

Katie Brady Waterloo Bailiborough, Co Cavan

Qualifying show: Tullamore Show

I have always had a keen interest in cattle. In 2014 I showed my first calf and became addicted. Since 2014 I have gone through my fair share of breeds, starting with commercials, but also showing pedigree Hereford, Simmental and this is year my first year to show a pedigree Belgian Blue. Showing cattle has given me great opportunities from travelling to New Zealand to the World Hereford Congress in 2020, to the many friendships I have made. Following my Leaving Cert, I headed for UCD to study animal science. I am now going into my fourth and final year. This last semester I had the opportunity to go on work placement where I gained experience in dairy, beef, pig and sheep production. I have also spent the last few months gaining experience in member relations in Lakeland Dairies. This spring I also took on the role as the registrar for the Speckle Park Cattle Society. This involves me registering and producing the pedigree certs for the animals. I would advise anyone with a love of cattle to get involved in showing , there’s always youth workshops taking place and people will be more than willing to help you learn.

Cian Brady.

Cian Brady, Kilkitt, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan

Qualifying show: Dundalk Show

I have been showing cattle the past 10 years which is something I really enjoy. I think this new class is a great opportunity to get young people involved in the show ring and I’m glad to be a part of it. I am really looking forward to putting my best foot forward at the finals in Trim show on Sunday.

Cian Connolly.

Cian Connolly, Ardunsaghan, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Qualifying show: Mohill Show

I am 19 years old and farm with my parents and brother in Co Leitrim. We run the Ardunsaghan Simmental herd which we established nine years ago alongside continental suckler cows on our south Leitrim-based farm. I always had a love for Simmental cattle and since we have started breeding them we find they are working really well for us. They have super weight gain and can reach targets easily which not all breeds will do on our type of soil.

Molly Bradley.

Molly Bradley, 12 Dernasigh Road, Armagh, Co Armagh

Qualifying show: Armagh Show

I’m 18 years old and from Armagh. I farm alongside my grandfather Thomas and together we run a herd of 40 milk cows and pedigree herds of Limousin, Blonde d’Aquitaine and Simmental cattle. Some of my earliest memories of farming come from me spending time with my granda going to shows and sales and this is where I believe my passion for agriculture and showing cattle has stemmed from. Some of my biggest achievements have been winning the overall Blonde champion at Balmoral show with my homebred heifer Dernasigh Sally as well as winning the overall interbreed young handler award. When not showing I enjoy taking part in stock judging competitions, winning the overall awards in the Limousin, Simmental and Charolais stock judging competitions. In the future I want to continue working and expanding the farm at home, to keep smashing the gender stereotypes of the industry and be as happy as a woman in wellies!

Jack O Brien.

Jack O’ Brien, Ballyderowen House, Burnfoot, Co Donegal.

Qualifying Show: Clonmany Show

On our family farm we keep pedigree cattle and sheep competing all across Ireland and the UK at summer shows. I love it. The competition between everyone trying to be the best really drives you on and yet the showing families are very close at the end of the day. I competed in handlers classes before COIVD-19 hit and it was the best experience I ever had to meet people. I would recommend it to all young handlers coming up the line.

Gareth Elliot.

Garett Elliott 319 Derrygonnelly Rd, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh

Qualifying show: Ballymoney Show

We run a pedigree Limousin herd along with a commercial herd trying to get the best quality from our cattle. I enjoy showing and clipping cattle and I help a lot of people out with show preparation, sale preparation and showing cattle.

Aidan Kinahan.

Aidan Kinahan, Kilmallock, Co Limerick

Qualifying show: Cork Summer Show

Growing up I was always involved with breeding and showing both pedigree and commercial cattle and competing in young members events across a variety of breeds. Through this, I developed an appreciation for what it takes to produce quality livestock and aim to do the same myself. I began my own pedigree Limousin herd in 2017 and more recently began breeding Charolais last year.

Niamh Roche.

Niamh Roche, Old Leighlin, Co Carlow

Qualifying show: Dungarvan Show

I’m 24 and a former student of Kildalton Agricultural College. I now work full-time with Willie Mullins Racing in Closutton. I started showing cattle and competing in young stockperson classes from the age of 11. I enjoyed going to shows and preparing the cattle. I made many friends over the years. My other interests are horse riding, camoige, football and basketball.