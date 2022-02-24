The Rural Independents Dáil group called for greater supports for farmers and rural communities in wake of cost inflation. \ Philip Doyle

Rising costs and lack of supports is creating a situation where young people are running away from the responsibility of trying to run the family farm, according to a Galway TD.

Seán Canney TD said he has spoken to “about five sets of parents this week who have told me nobody is willing to take on the farm”.

He said the knock-on effect of this “down the line” will that Ireland will be producing less food.

Canney made his comments in a Dáil debate on Wednesday where a motion was brought forward by the Rural Independents group calling for a supplementary budget for rural communities and farmers.

Serious predicament

Supporting the motion, Seán Canney TD said farmers are in a “serious predicament” as input costs are wiping out any marginal increases in output costs.

He told fellow TDs that fertiliser prices went up by 86.9% in 2020, electricity prices have gone up over 22%, fuel prices are up 40% and feedstuff prices have gone up 15.9%.

“The price of the plastic needed to wrap the bales of silage has doubled and will add to the increased costs of harvesting the round bale for farmers,” he said.

The Galway TD said his “plea to the Government” is to ask them to consider the current situation regarding input costs “as an urgent crisis for farming”.

Squeezed

Sligo-Leitrim TD Marian Harkin said farmers are being “squeezed at both ends” due to “rising costs of virtually all inputs” and a situation where at the same time “CSO figures show that food prices in December 2021 were 90% of what they were in December 2010”. She said this is “untenable”.

While acknowledging the €7m fund made available to pig farmers by the Department of Agriculture on Tuesday, Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae said: “Government has failed to make additional supports available to our other farmers despite the tremendous financial pressures they are facing.”

Healy-Rae said that when it comes to the pressures on Irish farmers, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is “defending the indefensible” and called on him to put “his hands up” and say that “he knows the Government got this wrong”.

If a robber had a choice between robbing a ball of money from a bank or robbing a pallet of fertiliser, the robber would be better off robbing the pallet of fertiliser

The Kerry TD described the input cost pressures facing farmers, including rising fertiliser prices.

He said: “If a robber had a choice between robbing a ball of money from a bank or robbing a pallet of fertiliser, the robber would be better off robbing the pallet of fertiliser because it is worth more.”

Conglomerates

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath said that when it comes to agriculture, “the Government is welded to the big conglomerates and the multiple billions of profits they make”.

He said that during the “last three recessions”, it was the “farmers who rescued our economy each time”.

“They provided for people and everything else and will do it again but their spirit is nearly broken. The candle is nearly quenched because the conglomerates are around them, forcing down the prices of products and then buying up the land,” he said.

McGrath called on the Government to “look after the farming community” and warned that if not, “we will not have it”.

