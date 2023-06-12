A technical quiz, sheep handling skills, drafting lambs for slaughter and carcase selection and driving a quad bike will be some of the elements of the young shepherds competition.\ Donal O' Leary

With it being the industry event of the year, Sheep 2023 will host the young shepherds competition on Saturday 17 June.

Aspiring shepherds are invited to enter the competition, which will cover four main topics: a technical quiz, sheep handling skills, drafting lambs for slaughter and carcase selection and driving a quad bike.

The competition will start at 10am for registration and will take approximately two and a half hours to complete, ensuring competitors will have ample time to see all the other stands and demonstrations on show.

The competition is open to those between 18 and 25 years of age, with a €500 prize fund shared between the top three competitors.

Interested parties must email Martin Merrick at mmerrick@farmersjournal.ie by Thursday 15 June with their name and number in order to compete.

The event takes place in Gurteen College on Saturday.