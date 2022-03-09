Judge Mike Rowland with Nathan Harvey and his Limousin heifer champion, which sold for £4,100.

The young stars sale is always a big date in the calendar for the Northern Ireland showing fraternity.

This year’s show and sale was held in Clogher Mart on Monday 28 February and attracted an entry of 40 weanlings from some of the best herds in Northern Ireland.

Mike Rowlands, Powys, Wales had the tough job of picking out the winners in the pre-sale show.

He found his champion in the Limousin-sired heifer class.

The August 2021 heifer from Armagh man Nathan Harvey is sired by Trueman Idol and is a full-ET sister to the 2019 agri-expo calf champion exhibited by JCB commercials.

She was knocked down at £4,100 (€4,939).

Jack Smith showing Victor Keys’ June 2021-born pedigree Limousin heifer, which sold for £3,100.

In a double scoop, Harvey was also tapped out reserve overall champion with another Trueman Idol bull calf. The August 2021-born calf sold for £2,100 (€2,530).

Harvey also took home £2,300 (€2,771) for an August 2021-born full brother from the same flush.

Judge Mike Rowland and Arthur Callaghan with his June 2021-born British Blue heifer, which sold for £2,400.

In the British Blue sire heifer class, the Keown family took home £2,550 (€3,072) for their March 2021-sired heifer.

The Callaghan family from Kilkeel, Co Down, also took home £2,400 (€2,891) for their June 2021-born British Blue heifer. Ryan Law had a good night’s trading taking the breeding heifer champion for his February 2021 born Charolais. She was later sold for £3,000 (€3,614). He also took home £2,000 (€2,409) for his second-prize-winning April 2021 heifer in the Charolais-sired heifer class.

Alan Veitch stole the show in this class. He showed one of the youngest heifers on the night, an October 2021-born heifer sired by Ashleigh Admiral.

Alan Veitch sold the Charolais champion for £2,400.

She is a full-sister to the stars of the future champion in 2017 and 2020 and after a flurry of bidding was knocked down at £6,100 (€7,349) to Englishman Lee Hopwood in an online bid.

Veitch also took home £2,400 (€2,891) for an August 2021-born full-sister to the top priced lot.

The Sinnamon family sold their Salers heifer for £3,500.

The Sinnamon family sold their Salers heifer for £3,500 (€4,216). This March 2021-born heifer was bred from a hybrid Blue cow.