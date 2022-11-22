In the 22nd episode of the Young Stock Podcast, brought to you by the Irish Farmers Journal in association with Macra, Gary Abbott speaks with Michael Clarke, winner of the young innovation of the year award at this year's Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards.

Growing up on a farm in Ballindine, Co Mayo, Michael has always had a passion for farming and engineering. Alongside working full-time with Malone Farm Machinery in Ballyglass, Co Mayo, as a design engineer, this year Michael had the opportunity to revisit and complete a college project in his spare time, which led him all the way to the Innovation Arena at this year's National Ploughing Championships, where he scooped the young innovation of the year award 2022.

Fabrication of the DualStar 6000E started in January 2020 before testing earlier this summer.

Podcast

Also coming up on this week's show, we have our regular slots. Rachel Donovan joins us with this week's news, while Ellen Durkin delivers this week's sustainability fact of the week and Martin Merrick provides us with an update on the markets.

